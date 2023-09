Kawartha Dairy Shares Ways To Transition Summertime Desserts Into Cool-Weather Comforts

As we say goodbye to the warm days of summer and embrace sweater weather, Kawartha Dairy is sharing 5 different ways to transition your favourite summertime desserts into cool-weather comforts – just in time to begin preparing for the Thanksgiving holidays!

๐Ÿจ Warm Apple Pie Sundae ๐Ÿจ: Elevate your classic Apple pie by pairing it with a scoop of Kawartha Dairy Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. The warmth of cinnamon spiced apples combined with the creamy ice cream is the perfect Thanksgiving duo!

๐ŸŽƒ Spiced Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwiches ๐ŸŽƒ: Reimagine the ice cream sandwich with a fall twist! Soft pumpkin cookies sandwich a generous scoop of Kawartha Dairy Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream for a taste of autumn in every bite.

๐Ÿฅฎ Caramel Pecan Ice Cream Cake ๐Ÿฅฎ: Take your favorite ice cream cake and give it a cozy makeover. Layers of Kawartha Dairy Maple Walnut ice cream, caramel sauce and toasted pecans make for a rich and indulgent winter treat.

โ˜•๏ธ Peppermint Hot Chocolate Float โ˜•๏ธ: Swap out root beer for hot chocolate and top it with a scoop of Kawartha Dairy Peppermint Stick ice cream for a festive treat.

๐ŸŠ Cranberry Orange Ice Cream Tart ๐ŸŠ: The dessert combines the zesty freshness of summer with the tartness of winter cranberries. A buttery tart filled with Kawartha Dairy Orange Pineapple Ice Cream and a cranberry compote topping is the best seasonal fusion!

These five easy recipes showcase the versatility of Kawartha Dairy and seamlessly transition your favourite summer treats into comforting fall/winter desserts – perfect for the Thanksgiving holidays!