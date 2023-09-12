Kawartha Dairy Shares Ways To Transition Summertime Desserts Into Cool-Weather Comforts

As we say goodbye to the warm days of summer and embrace sweater weather, Kawartha Dairy is sharing 5 different ways to transition your favourite summertime desserts into cool-weather comforts – just in time to begin preparing for the Thanksgiving holidays!

🍨 Warm Apple Pie Sundae 🍨: Elevate your classic Apple pie by pairing it with a scoop of Kawartha Dairy Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. The warmth of cinnamon spiced apples combined with the creamy ice cream is the perfect Thanksgiving duo!

🎃 Spiced Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwiches 🎃: Reimagine the ice cream sandwich with a fall twist! Soft pumpkin cookies sandwich a generous scoop of Kawartha Dairy Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream for a taste of autumn in every bite.

🥮 Caramel Pecan Ice Cream Cake 🥮: Take your favorite ice cream cake and give it a cozy makeover. Layers of Kawartha Dairy Maple Walnut ice cream, caramel sauce and toasted pecans make for a rich and indulgent winter treat.

☕️ Peppermint Hot Chocolate Float ☕️: Swap out root beer for hot chocolate and top it with a scoop of Kawartha Dairy Peppermint Stick ice cream for a festive treat.

🍊 Cranberry Orange Ice Cream Tart 🍊: The dessert combines the zesty freshness of summer with the tartness of winter cranberries. A buttery tart filled with Kawartha Dairy Orange Pineapple Ice Cream and a cranberry compote topping is the best seasonal fusion!

These five easy recipes showcase the versatility of Kawartha Dairy and seamlessly transition your favourite summer treats into comforting fall/winter desserts – perfect for the Thanksgiving holidays!