Kruger Products Facial Tissues, Made In Canada And Here To Stay

As the Canadian market leader in the facial tissue category, with brands like Scotties and Bonterra, Kruger Products has the capacity to supply the Canadian market with 8 domestic manufacturing plants and options for expansion.

In light of recent announcements, Kruger Products Inc. (“KPI”), a company in which KP Tissue Inc. holds a limited equity interest, is reminding Canadian consumers, through the ups and downs, that they are here for the moments that matter. Canadian made, Kruger Products has eight manufacturing plants in Canada with significant capacity to supply facial tissue in the market. As part of its previously announced $1 billion asset investment, Kruger Products has a new high-quality facial tissue line starting up in Quebec in December 2023. The company is also looking at securing additional facial tissue capacity shortly with more details to follow.

Already the Canadian market leader in the facial tissue category, Canadians can count on Kruger Products to continue serving consumers, customers and communities from coast to coast. Consumers can choose from Scotties®, Canada’s #1 facial tissue, dependably soft and strong, or explore the newest brand in the category, Bonterra™ facial tissue, a 3-ply sustainably focused option that doesn’t sacrifice quality or softness.

For Kruger Products, making everyday life more comfortable isn’t just a mission, it’s a commitment to Canadians.