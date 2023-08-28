Who Shot, Killed, And Abandoned A Female Deer Out Of Season, On Weslemkoon Lake?

MNRF needs your help in identifying who is responsible for shooting and abandoning a female White-Tailed deer out of season

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is asking for the public’s help with identifying the individual(s) who shot, killed, and abandoned a female White-Tailed deer (Doe) out of season, on Weslemkoon Lake.

On August 16, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m. a single gunshot was heard around Aides Island, on Weslemkoon lake. On August 17, 2023, the Doe was located on the Northwest side of Aides Island. Attempts were made by the perpetrator to remove the bullet from the Doe’s skull to hide evidence.

The ministry takes this situation very seriously and is looking to identify those responsible.

If you have any information that will assist Conservation Officers in their investigation, please contact the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. Or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.