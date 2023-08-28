New Piece Of Public Art Coming To Downtown Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge, in partnership with the Downtown Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA) are excited to bring a new piece of public art to Downtown Bracebridge. Starting September 2, DRIFT Mural Co. will be painting a large-scale mural on the north facing exterior wall of the Norwood Theatre that celebrates the spirit of Muskoka.

To prepare for the mural, three-12 feet wide by 14 feet high panels will be installed the week of August 28. Beginning September 2, residents and visitors are welcome to visit Memorial Park to watch the piece come to life in real-time. The mural is expected to take between seven and 14 days to complete, dependant on weather.

The mural design will bring vibrancy and elements of nature into the urban core of Bracebridge. The piece uses a variety of creative symbolism including mapped blue shapes of local lakes to showcase the significance of water in and around Bracebridge, children fishing to symbolize the liveliness and soul of the community, clouds to depict the stunning sunsets and abundance of fresh air, and more to reflect the beauty of the area. As the composition of the design is so rich and varied, passersby can discover a new element each time the artwork is viewed.

The Town’s Public Art Advisory Committee recommended DRIFT Mural Co. for this initiative after an extensive request for expressions of interest (EOI) process that took place from March 2022 to May 2023.

DRIFT Mural Co.

DRIFT Mural Co., consisting of Dominic Laporte and Ana?s Labrèque, has vast experience implementing mural projects in cities around the world and have been commissioned by Live Nation Canada, The Toronto Raptors, Adidas, and many more.

Dominic Laporte is an Ottawa-based muralist and illustrator whose work combines traditional painting and mixed-media techniques. Laporte’s work is inspired by his surroundings and his murals allow him to reach new audiences and fulfill his passion for community-based, accessible art forms. Ana?s Labrèque, is DRIFT’s talented project manager whose passion is to further amplify the reach of public art to the world.

Public Art in Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge’s Public Art Policy directs the integration of artwork in Bracebridge, increases livability and artistic richness in town, and provides more opportunities for art awareness, appreciation and accessibility. The Public Art Advisory Committee provides support, guidance and strategic recommendations to Council related to the accession and location of Public Art within the Town of Bracebridge.

Public art adds vibrancy to Downtown Bracebridge, helps enhance the Town’s tourism sector, strengthens distinctive identities and lifestyle qualities of the community, and creates opportunities to develop the arts and culture sector within the community. The addition of more public art in our community aligns with Council’s priority of improving community wellness and cultural vitality, and bringing more art to parks and public spaces aligns with the Town’s Downtown Master Plan.

“I am excited to watch DRIFT Mural Co. bring this new mural to life and add vibrancy and beauty to Downtown Bracebridge. This collaborative initiative demonstrates the Town’s commitment to supporting community vibrancy and long-term economic development. Through the support and recommendations of the Public Art Advisory Committee we can continue to make art more accessible to the community and create spaces for connection.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge

“As a resident of Bracebridge, a business owner in the heart of Town and Chair of the BIA, I cannot express how excited I am for this mural to take shape. Our community is forever growing and looking to the future, while holding our history, heritage, and natural beauty close to our hearts. This mural will incapsulate all that we strive for and will be a wonderful enhancement to our beautiful downtown core.”

– Lindsay Alexander, Chair, Bracebridge Business Improvement Area