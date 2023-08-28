OPP Find Impaired Driver On Weslemkoon Lake Road

Bancroft OPP have charged a driver with impaired following a traffic stop.

On August 26, 2023, shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Weslemkoon Lake Road. The investigation resulted in the driver being arrested.

Tyler Clancy, a 28-year-old from Peterborough, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on September 26, 2023.