OPP Investigating Drowning On Pigeon Lake In Emily Township

Members of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a drowning which occurred on Pigeon Lake in Emily Township sometime between last evening and the early hours of this morning.

On August 28, 2023 at approximately 12:40 am OPP uniform officers, members of the Marine Unit, and Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) Helicopter, along with Fire and Rescue responded to a call regarding a missing boater.

Shortly before 6:00 am a 69-year-old male of Emily township, was located deceased submerged in the water. The lone occupant of the vessel was found not be wearing a life jacket.

The OPP is committed to boater education, marine patrol/law enforcement and saving lives on more than 110,000 square kilometers of Ontario waterways. With capsized vessels and falling overboard the top contributing factors in boating deaths every year, a significant number of lives stand to be saved if boaters, personal watercraft users and paddlers wore a lifejacket or personal floatation device (PFD).

For more information on boating safety, please familiarize yourself with Transport Canada’s Safe Boating Guide: https://tc.canada.ca/sites/default/files/migrated/tp_511e.pdf.