Kilworthy Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a female driver with impaired operation related charges.

On November 18th, 2023, at about 6:10 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP responded to traffic complaint in the area of Highway 12 in Severn Township heading towards the City of Orillia. Officers patrolled the area and located a vehicle matching the description and were led to an impaired operation driving investigation.

As a result,  Emily Arseneau, 20-year-old, from Kilworthy has been charged with:

  • Operation while impaired-alcohol
  • Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
  • Novice driver – BAC above zero
  • Young driver – BAC above zero

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in November 2023. As a result of these charges, her driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.

