Fender Bender Results In Impaired Driving Charges In Midland

Officers investigating a minor collision which occurred in Midland yesterday have charged one of the involved drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol.

On November 18, 2023 at around 3:00 p.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the scene of a minor collision which occurred on Simcoe Road 93 in the Town of Midland. The two involved vehicles pulled off of the roadway and into the parking lot of a nearby shopping centre. While speaking with one of the drivers, officers noted the signs of alcohol consumption and entered into a drinking and driving investigation. The driver was placed under arrest and was transported to detachment to provide breath samples.

As a result of this investigation, William Peel, 59 years of London, Ontario, faces the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada and the Highway Traffic Act:

Operation while Impaired

Operation Over 80 Milligrams

Careless Driving

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on November 30, 2023. When charged with impaired driving, the driver’s license of the accused is suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating is impounded for 7 days.