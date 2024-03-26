Kee To Bala Just Released The 2024 Lineup

Today, The KEE To Bala announced a stacked lineup of Canadian and international acts for the 2024 season. A summer concert tradition for over eight decades, the venue will open its doors Saturday, May 18, kicking things off with Big Wreck and throughout the season will host a variety of talent, including The Smashing Pumpkins, Sean Paul, The Glorious Sons and recent JUNO-award winners The Beaches. Other performers set to grace the stage this year include alt-pop rock band Metric, singer-songwriter Dallas Smith, Canadian rock legends April Wine, multi-platinum duo The Reklaws, country favourite Tim Hicks, and many more.

The KEE has become Muskoka’s legendary summer concert destination. Originally built as a dance hall in 1942, it has earned a reputation as an iconic live music venue, attracting both local talent and renowned artists to the region. A unique space with an abundance of history and character, The KEE to Bala remains a staple in the local music scene, hosting a number of notable Canadian and international acts over the years including Blue Rodeo, Louis Armstrong, The Ramones, Drake, Sam Roberts Band, Shaggy, The Tragically Hip, Avicii and many more.

Ticket presales begin March 27 at 10 AM EST followed by general on sale beginning March 29 at 10 AM EST at www.thekee.com.