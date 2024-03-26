Muskoka-Wide Fire Danger Rating In Effect April 1, No Daytime Burning

The Muskoka-wide fire danger rating system is in effect from April 1 to October 31. Monitored and determined by the Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs, in consultation with Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), the rating is verified daily and is determined using the Fire Weather Index (FWI), an internationally used method for determining the risk of fires in open air. The FWI uses factors such as relative humidity, temperature, previous 24-hour rain amount, wind directions and more to determine the risk level.

From April 1 to October 31 recreational open-air fires are permitted between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. in all four of Bracebridge’s fire zones in accordance with the Burning Control By-Law. Daytime burning and slash pile burning is not permitted during this timeframe. When having an open-air fire, please practice safety first.

Check the fire danger rating before lighting any fire;

Ensure your fire is at least 6 metres (20 feet) from any adjacent properties, structures, trees or anything that can burn and is a maximum of 61cm (2 feet) wide;

Never leave a fire unattended;

Do not use aerosols or accelerants on a fire, such as gasoline. These substances are unpredictable, and can explode and ignite surrounding areas;

Only dry wood can be burned. Do not burn any grass, yard waste or green wood;

There must be an immediately accessible and adequate supply of water and tools available to extinguish a fire. Make sure the fire is out completely before leaving the site;

Keep your distance. Children, pets and adults should stay a safe distance away; and

In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Updates and changes to the rating are communicated on the Town of Bracebridge website, through social media and on the road signs found throughout Muskoka. For more information on the current fire danger rating, visit bracebridge.ca/firedangerrating or call 1-877-847-1577.

Wildfire Safety

Last year, municipalities across Canada experienced unprecedented wildfires and wildfire warnings. While wildfires are a natural part of our ecosystem, there are steps homeowners can take to protect their property and be prepared. Fire Smart Canada advises property owners to review their home ignition zone (HIZ), the area within 30 metres of houses and structures. By planning and making small changes within the HIZ, like keeping excess debris away from your structure, property owners can minimize their vulnerability to wildland fire. Please review the Town’s Tree Cutting By-Law before considering any changes to the trees on your property.

To learn more about the steps you can take to be fire smart, visit firesmartcanada.ca.