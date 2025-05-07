Join Us for McHappy Day This Thursday, May 8: Every Order Counts

On May 8, McDonald’s Canada and its independent franchisees will once again rally communities for McHappy Day®. By participating, you can be a part of supporting families across Canada with sick or injured children. Throughout the day, a portion of all food and beverage sales will directly benefit RMHC and other local children’s charities, making it deliciously easy to do good.

“McHappy Day is more than fundraising. It’s a celebration of community and an opportunity to support our neighbours,” said Marcia Finlayson, McDonald’s Canada Franchisee, Markham, Stouffville and Richmond Hill. “Every order, whether it’s a tasty Big Mac or a cup of McCafé Premium Roast Coffee, helps make an impact for families right here in our own community.”

Here’s how you can join the celebration and support McHappy Day:

Order Your Favourites: Visit any McDonald’s restaurant, use the Drive-Thru or place an order through the McDonald’s app. Know your food and beverage purchases count towards bringing hope to families.

Visit any McDonald’s restaurant, use the Drive-Thru or place an order through the McDonald’s app. Know your food and beverage purchases count towards bringing hope to families. Easy McDelivery ® : Enjoy a $0 delivery fee* on all McDelivery orders through the McDonald’s app, DoorDash, SKIP, and UberEats. A delicious way to give back from the comfort of your home.

Enjoy a delivery fee* on all McDelivery orders through the McDonald’s app, DoorDash, SKIP, and UberEats. A delicious way to give back from the comfort of your home. Round Up for Good: Round Up your order total to the nearest dollar at the Drive-Thru, Kiosk, or Front Counter and donate the difference to RMHC

Round Up your order total to the nearest dollar at the Drive-Thru, Kiosk, or Front Counter and donate the difference to RMHC Purchase McHappy Day Socks or Hearts: Show your support by buying this year’s McHappy Day socks in 4 different designs, or paper hearts by donating either $2 , $5 , or $10 either in-restaurant, at the Drive-Thru or through the McDonald’s app.

“Getting involved in McHappy Day is as easy as it is delicious—every bite you take brings support and hope to families with sick or injured children,” said Francesca Cardarelli, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s Canada. “Feeding and fostering our communities is at the heart of who we are. Beyond McHappy Day, McDonald’s Canada and our independent franchisees and guests help support families receiving support from RMHC every single day, by purchasing Happy Meals and RMHC Cookies, as well as through coin box and kiosk donations.”

Be A Part of RMHC’s Story

Over the past 30 years, an incredible $100M+ has been raised through McHappy Day in support of children and families in local communities across Canada. These funds have been critical in helping RMHC support nearly half a million families with sick or injured children to date, ensuring families can stay close to their child receiving critical medical treatment.

Despite this incredible outpouring of support from the community, the demand for RMHC’s vital programs is on the rise. Today, RMHC is unable to support up to 4 out of 5 families who need the Ronald McDonald House program due to lack of space or no available location.

By participating in McHappy Day, you empower RMHC to extend its reach to even more families in need of support. So, bring your appetite, Canada, and head to your nearest McDonald’s restaurant on May 8 for an unmissable day to do good.

*Other delivery-related fees and taxes still apply; small order fee may apply. Limit one redemption per user. See the applicable app for details.