Huntsville Festival Of Arts Seeking Donations Of Canoes For Indigenous Mural Project

Do you have a canoe you’re not using? The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is calling on the community to donate gently used canoes for its fifth annual Canoe Mural Project, taking place June 9–14, 2025.

During this unique public art initiative, six artists will collaborate with artist and mentor Joyce Jonathan Crone and muralist Gerry Lantaigne to create seven original canoe murals. Painted on the undersides of donated canoes in Downtown Huntsville’s River Mill Park, these vibrant works will reflect themes of Indigenous culture and the Gifts of the Seven Grandfather Teachings—Love, Respect, Bravery, Truth, Honesty, Humility, and Wisdom.

In the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation, the project brings Indigenous teachings into a public and accessible space. Once completed, the murals will be on display in the park until fall 2025, offering thousands of visitors an opportunity to engage with Indigenous ways of being and knowing through art.

Donated canoes do not need to be seaworthy and are preferably made of fibreglass or aluminum—though all types will be considered. Donors will receive a charitable tax receipt and the satisfaction of supporting an initiative that strengthens arts, culture, and reconciliation in our region.

To donate a canoe, please contact:

📧 dan@huntsvillefestival.ca

📞 705-788-2787