Calling All Indigenous Artists: ‘Two-Spirit And Gender Diversity Through History’ Exhibition

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) in partnership with the City of Orillia and the Orillia Native Women’s Group (ONWG), invite artists who identify as Indigenous to submit their artwork for consideration in the upcoming exhibition: “Two-Spirit & Gender Diversity through History”.

Launching in June 2025—in recognition of Pride Month and National Indigenous History Month—this exhibition aims to uplift the voices of Two-Spirit and gender-diverse individuals, honouring their historical significance, cultural contributions, and resilience.

Indigenous artists working in all visual art forms are encouraged to apply. Artwork may explore traditional understandings of gender, challenge colonial narratives, and/or celebrate diverse identities through artistic expression.

“Orillia is proud to support initiatives that celebrate diversity and honour Indigenous voices,” said Orillia Mayor Don McIsaac. “This exhibition is an important opportunity to recognize and honour the contributions of Two-Spirit and gender-diverse Indigenous individuals in our community and beyond. I encourage Indigenous artists to contribute to this meaningful exhibition and share their creativity, stories, and perspectives with the Orillia community.”

The exhibition will be on display within the culture display case across from the aquatic centre in the lobby of the Orillia Recreation Centre (255 West St. S.). The exhibition is scheduled to run from June 2025 to December 2025. Participation is free of charge, but space is limited. Applications can be submitted online at orillia.ca/IndigenousInitiatives with a deadline of May 23, 2025 at noon.

“This is an opportunity to reclaim, uplift, and share stories that have long been erased or overlooked,” said Chelsea Rutledge, Community Action Program for Children & Canada Prenatal Nutrition Program Coordinator at the Orillia Native Women’s Group. “Through this exhibition, we hope to foster a deeper understanding of the diversity of gender identities within Indigenous cultures, and foster meaningful dialogue on inclusion and representation”.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with the City of Orillia and the Orillia Native Women’s Group on the Two-Spirit and Gender Diversity through History exhibition,” said Ninette Gyorody, OMAH’s Executive Director. “This important project not only deepens our relationships with Indigenous community members but also reinforces our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion through meaningful storytelling and representation.”

Artwork will be juried and selected in collaboration with a representative from the Orillia Museum of Art & History, the Orillia Native Women’s Group, and creative community members who identify as Indigenous. Selections will be based on artistic merit, diversity of mediums, and contribution to the overall narrative of the exhibition.

For more information about the upcoming exhibit, and to apply, visit orillia.ca/IndigenousInitiatives.