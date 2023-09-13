Join In The Holiday Fun With A New Theatre Production Of A Christmas Carol

Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) & The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) are pleased to announce a new partnership to bring Charles Dickens’ famous tale “A Christmas Carol” to the Algonquin Theatre stage this holiday season for two performances on December 23rd.

This is not your typical Christmas Carol. Staged in the tradition of a British Pantomime (informally known as a panto), this type of musical comedy stage production is designed for family entertainment and generally performed during the Christmas and New Year season. Modern pantomime includes songs, slapstick comedy and dancing, employs hilarious gender-crossing actors, and combines topical humour with a story loosely based on a well-known fairy tale. It is a participatory form of theatre, in which the audience can sing along with certain parts of the music and boo and cheer. The production will be directed by local theatre artist Robin Clipsham and is sure to be hit.

The production is seeking expressions of interest from local actors who want to take part. There are 15-20 roles to be filled including those for Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchett, the visiting ghosts and more.

Rehearsals will take place Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons starting October 11th up until the production. Community members ages 10 and up are encouraged to apply by visiting huntsvillefestival.ca and filling out an online form. Please note, these are volunteer roles. Deadline to submit is September 22, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the Huntsville Theatre Company on this wonderful new production.”, notes Dan Watson, Executive Director of Huntsville Festival of the Arts. “The holiday panto is a well known tradition that offers community members the opportunity to celebrate the holidays, to see their friends and family on stage, and to have some fun. Our Director Robin has many brilliant ideas for the show and we’re looking forward to actors joining us to bring some holiday magic to Downtown Huntsville.”

“Bringing pantomime to the Algonquin Theatre stage for the holidays is a dream come true and will be sure to delight many local families! We’re so happy to work once again with the Huntsville Festival of the Arts to bring theatrical magic to our community” adds Lauren Rodrigues, President of the Huntsville Theatre Company.

For more information on how to submit an expression of interest, please contact Hannah Naiman at hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca or call 705-788-2787