Tiny Township Resident Charged in Midland Area Shoplifting Investigation

A call at approximately 7:41 p.m. September 10, 2023 to the OPP Communication Centre for a shoplifting offence from the Midland Food Basics Grocery store has resulted in the arrest of a Tiny Township resident.

Steven Gallant, 43 years of age, was arrested and charged criminally with Theft Under $5000 – Shoplifting and Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada after being identified as the individual who was observed by store security security leaving with unpaid merchandise.

Officers observed the accused on foot on Yonge Street, Midland after the occurrence and made an arrest, seizing the stolen property.

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 2, 2023.

