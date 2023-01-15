January 15 To 21, 2023 Is National Non-Smoking Week In Canada

National Non-Smoking Week (NNSW) has been celebrated annually in Canada since 1977. Its goals are to educate Canadians about the dangers of smoking and to help people quit smoking.

According to the Canadian Community Health Survey, smokers are actually more likely to quit in January than any other month.

Approximately 48,000 Canadians die each year from tobacco use and direct health care costs in 2017 were estimated to be more than $6 billion.

The Canadian Lung Association is a partner in Smoke Free Curious, a website launched during NNSW 2022. The site presents what a smoke-free life might look like and includes a range of resources and tools to support Canadians in their quit attempts.