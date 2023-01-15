Sea-Doo Switch Pontoon Named “Boat Of The Year”, The Marine Industry’s Most Prestigious Recognition

The Sea-Doo Switch pontoon, a product of BRP , has been named “Boat of the Year” by Boating Magazine, the world’s leading publication for recreational boating. The Sea-Doo Switch family of pontoon boats represents a shift of paradigm in the fastest growing segment of the recreational boating industry. This award is a testament to BRP’s dedication to ingenuity and innovation as it strives to open recreational boating to more people.

“Out of all the boats tested, and with reviews published, in the previous year, the Boat of the Year is the boat that excelled in its category more than any other boat excelled in any other category,” said Boating Magazine Editor-in-Chief, Kevin Falvey. “For building a boat that’s easy to dock, easy to tailor to varying needs and that makes boating affordable and an attainable lifestyle for a great many families, we award the Sea-Doo Switch as the 2022 Boat of the Year.”

“The Sea-Doo Switch is designed for the next generation of boaters,” said Julie Tourville, Director of Global Marketing, Marine Group and Sea-Doo at BRP. “We wanted to disrupt the industry with a pontoon that marries the spirit and fun of the Sea-Doo brand, and we’ve done it with the Switch. It’s built to change the realities of what life on the water can be and provides the flexibility to fit the dreams of all kinds of recreational water lovers. The accessibility was also key to bring in first-time boat owners to the category.”

It’s Accessible, Adaptable and Fun

The Sea-Doo Switch is designed to make the most of any specific moment on the water. Three packages are offered, the Base, Cruise, and Sport in ROTAX jet-drive power options from 130hp – 230hp. The Sea-Doo Switch has all the elements to make the Sea-Doo life more fun and accessible to more families.

Accessible : The Sea-Doo Switch is designed to be easy for first time boaters; easy to operate with a simple Sea-Doo handlebar control system, easy to tow on land with a custom matched trailer included, easy to maintain and to clean, and easy to own with a competitive starting price.

Adaptable : No matter the setting, boaters can configure the entire space of the Sea-Doo Switch on the fly with modular seating, tables, sound system, and other accessories that quickly connect to the LinQ tiles that comprise the deck. Everything is moveable other than the stationary helm. The ability to customize and make it their own with a large collection of accessories and pre-build packages provides full versatility to adapt to any boating activity in seconds.

Fun for the whole family: Flexible and comfortable living room on board combined with a sporty and stable V-Toon hull powered by a responsive jet-drive propulsion system make the Sea-Doo Switch fun in the cove and fun when underway.

Readers can read the full Sea-Doo Switch “Boat of the Year” story in the January/February issue of Boating Magazine available by subscribing at boatingmag.com .