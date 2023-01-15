Sun Life Pledges $3.7M For Youth Mental Health Across Canada

Funding will support programs for marginalized youth, bringing Sun Life’s total commitment to mental health to over $6.1 million

Sun Life has announced a new milestone commitment of $3.7 million to support mental health programs for at-risk and marginalized youth across Canada. Over the next three years, this investment will help ten partner organizations expand their mental health services and programs, improve access to care, and reach more young Canadians. This brings Sun Life’s total donations in support of mental health in Canada to more than $6.1 million.

The funding will support:

Sun Life Canada

“The majority of mental health challenges begin during childhood or adolescence,” said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. “In particular, marginalized youth are disproportionately impacted and face greater challenges accessing relevant supports. That is why we are committed to helping young Canadians take action on mental health and access the tools and resources they need when they need it. This funding and the collective power of these organizations will help build a more resilient, inclusive, and healthier Canada.”

Committed to building healthy, diverse communities, Sun Life strives to maximize its positive impact by taking steps to remove systemic barriers for Canadians. By partnering with organizations that improve mental health outcomes for marginalized youth, Sun Life is helping bring Canada one step closer to a sustainable tomorrow.

In 2022, Sun Life announced a $1.1 million donation to support four organizations in Quebec that provide mental health services for families, workers, and marginalized communities. In 2021, Sun Life also committed $1 million to Kids Help Phone to expand Brighter Days: An Indigenous Wellness Program across the country.

Sun Life in the community

Sun Life is sustainability-driven, focusing on areas where it can have the greatest impact. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors, and shareholders. Health and mental health are at the centre of our philanthropic support, with a focus on supporting programs and organizations that strive to empower Canadians to live their healthiest lives no matter where they are in their journey. Sun Life employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering and giving back to make life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

