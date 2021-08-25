Inspector Evans Confirmed As Commander Of The Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the OPP is pleased to formally announce that Inspector Joseph (Joe) Evans has been appointed as the Detachment Commander. Inspector Evans has served our community since October 2019, as the interim Detachment Commander and after a thorough selection was successful and confirmed on August 16, 2021.

Inspector Evans has been a serving member of the Ontario Provincial Police since 1999 while rising through the ranks after retiring as a Warrant Officer from the Canadian Armed Forces Battle School at CFB Borden. During Inspector Evans’ OPP career, he has worked in various roles in a variety of investigations, speciality services, along with administrative duties, personnel training and supervisory leadership duties throughout the Province. In addition, Inspector Evans is a graduate of the FBI Leadership Academy, the OPP Parade Commander and also an Aide-de-Camp to the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.

Inspector Evans and his family reside, work and enjoy recreational sports and activities in the community serviced by the Detachment. He has developed the support and respect of community leaders and partners, while being an active community member.

Area community elected officials are very pleased of the appointment of Inspector Evans and share their comments of support.

“Midland is very fortunate to have Inspector Joseph Evans as the Detachment Commander for Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment. An individual who, in the short time he has been here, has remodeled portions of the Detachment to effectively help with street issues and drug crime. Significant drug arrests have occurred since Inspector Evans’ arrival. Increased foot patrols by regular uniformed officers have reduced citizen complaints about aggressive panhandling and harassment in the Downtown and have resulted in a reduction in break and enters. To be perfectly frank, we would like to recognize his outstanding leadership and appreciate Inspector Evans’ continued presence in our community.” – Mayor Stewart Strathearn, Town of Midland.

“Myself and Members of Council are extremely happy to learn of the appointment of Inspector Evans as the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment Commander. His appointment is good news for Council and residents alike. Inspector Evans has been responsive, helpful and action-oriented in all aspects of policing in our Township. I look forward to his continued contributions in this new position.” – Mayor Ted Walker, Tay Township.

“We are indeed privileged in having [Inspector Evans] as our new Detachment Commander and I look forward to working with him in the future.” – Thom Lackie, Vice Chair, Penetanguishene Police Services Board.

“I am very pleased to be formally appointed as the Detachment Commander of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP and I will continue to enhance the safety of our community by promoting the OPP’s Vision of ‘Safe Communities, A Secure Ontario.'” – Inspector Joe Evans, Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment Commander.