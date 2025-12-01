Impaired Driver Attempted To Hide From Huntsville OPP

On November 30th, 2025, at approximately 02:03 a.m., Huntsville OPP Officers received a complaint of a physical dispute on University Street in Baysville ON. Information was the suspect had left the residence intoxicated, driving a vehicle.

Police observed the suspect vehicle travelling northbound on Brunel Road with extensive front damage. Police located the suspect vehicle at an address on Brunel Road. Police approached the vehicle and observed a single set of tracks from the driver’s side door going towards the back of their residence, which led to where the suspect was hiding.

Incident to the arrest of the suspect, police determined the driver to be impaired by alcohol and in possession of cannabis in the vehicle. It was learned that people at the residence where the altercation took place, had been assaulted when they attempted to stop the suspect from driving.. The driver had also been involved in a collision.

As a result of the investigation, Kira Blanchard, 18 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

Flight from peace officer.

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Assault x 2

Fail to remain

Possess illegal license

Novice driver BAC above zero

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The accused was released and is to appear in January 2026 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING.

This event could have easily been avoided had the driver planned ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs.

Don’t include alcohol or drugs in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!