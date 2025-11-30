Huntsville OPP Help With Drug Investigation In Collingwood

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from Collingwood and Huronia West Detachment, with assistance from Huntsville and Peterborough Detachments and York Regional Police executed four search warrants in Vaughan and Barrie following a drug trafficking investigation.

In early fall of 2025 the Collingwood OPP Community Street Crime Unit commenced an extensive drug trafficking investigation in the Town of Collingwood. Utilizing surveillance and investigative techniques the primary suspects were observed to be engaged in activities consistent with drug trafficking. As a result of this evidence four search warrants were obtained.

On November 25, 2025 the following individuals were arrested under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act:

Nicole Quaresma (32 years-old) of Collingwood:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

Hudson Reeve (24 years-old) of Collingwood:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (two counts)

Careless storage of firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition (two counts)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (three counts)

Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With

Immediately following the arrests, investigators executed four separate search warrants in Vaughan and Barrie. Ultimately; 511.3 grams of suspected cocaine, 417.4 grams of suspected fentanyl, 80 grams of suspected oxycodone and three firearms were seized.

The accused were both held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information related to drug or property investigations is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous means you will not testify in court.