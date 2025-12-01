Bracebridge OPP Share Two More Recent Impaired Driving Incidents

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two more drivers with impaired driving.

On November 29, 2025, at 3:30 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting proactive patrols in the town of Bracebridge and became concerned about the condition of a driver near Taylor Road. Officers commenced an investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 32-year-old Samantha Tessier of Chelmsford, ON with Impaired Operation – Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 16, 2025 to answer to her charges.

On November 29, 2025, at 9:45 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program on Muskoka Road 169 at Southwood Road. After entering into an impaired driving investigation, police arrested and charged 40-year-old Riley Stead of Gravenhurst, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 30, 2025 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.