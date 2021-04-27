If You Are Driving, Walking, Or Cycling, Keep Safety In Mind

The Killaloe OPP would like to remind the public, whether you are driving, walking, or cycling, to keep safety in mind.

It is important for motorists to be observant for pedestrians and cyclists at all times, especially during dark hours. Eliminate the distractions, look ahead, and drive within the speed limit, always allowing time to react to unexpected situations. Motorists should also watch for an increase in children who may be walking or cycling in the area, and be prepared to yield to pedestrians and cyclists.

Pedestrians should be mindful of what is going on around them, and don’t walk “distracted”. It is safest to walk on the sidewalk. Where there are no sidewalks, always walk on the shoulder of the road facing traffic, and as far as possible from passing vehicles. Pedestrians should consider wearing bright or reflective clothing, and carry a flashlight. Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about the rules of the road that apply to them, whether walking or cycling.

Cyclists are required to wear a helmet if under the age of 18, and ride defensively, obeying all traffic signs and signals. Cyclists should make themselves seen by wearing bright coloured clothing and using reflective lights in the front, side, and rear of the bicycle. Make certain you are aware of your surroundings, and know what is in front and behind you. Remember, obeying the rules of the road, and being courteous of others will assist in keeping our roads safe for everyone to drive on.