Male Wanted On A Canada Wide Warrant

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

Jordan Mendez is described as a black male, 28 years of age, 5’11” (180cm), 170 lbs (77kgs) with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of “RIP Mom 1958-2008” on his right forearm, “Mendez” on his left forearm and a crown on his left arm.

He is currently serving a two year, four month and sixteen day sentence for Manslaughter. Mendez is also being investigated by the South Simcoe Police Service for firearm related offences.

The offender is known to frequent Toronto, Barrie, Innisfil and the Region of York.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.