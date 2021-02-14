Ice Melt System Safety Reminder After Sunday Afternoon Call In Bracebridge

A quick call to 9-1-1 from a resident got the Bracebridge Fire Department on scene Sunday afternoon at 193 Manitoba Street quickly. Bracebridge OPP joined fire crews at the scene of smoke from a ice melting system on the roof around 1:40 p.m.

A reminder from the fire department: Don’t stall call 911

Deputy Fire Chief Jared Cayley said they had three trucks and sixteen firefighters on scene in very good time.

There was no fire damage to the building as crews resolved the problem quickly. Damage was limited to the de-icing cables.

The building is a combination of businesses and residents. The residents were displaced for about 30 minutes, but have since returned home.

“People should ensure those types of systems are plugged into an outlet that is tied to a reliable breaker that will trip and cut the power should they overheat like that” said Deputy Fire Chief Jared Cayley