Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Haliburton County And Simcoe County

Check your tickets Ontario!

There are two winning tickets for the Saturday, February 13, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 $5 million jackpot. One ticket worth $2.5 million was sold in the Niagara Region, the other sold in Western Canada!

Ontario also has six winning tickets of the 20 GUARANTEED $25,000.00 Super Draw Prizes. Those winning tickets were sold in:

Simcoe County (2 winning tickets worth $25,000 each)

Middlesex County

Brampton

Toronto

Haliburton County

There was also an ENCORE prize-winning ticket worth $100,000 sold in Richmond Hill.

OLG reminds players that they can check their tickets from home on OLG.ca, by using the OLG Lottery App on their mobile device, signing up on OLG.ca for winning number email alerts or by calling our WIN! Line at 416-870-8946 (Toronto area) or toll free at 1-866-891-8946 (outside Toronto area).

In accordance with government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the availability of in-person prize claims.

LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,399 jackpot wins and 362 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 for an estimated $5 million jackpot plus the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draw. Players can purchase a ticket at authorized OLG retailers or buy online at OLG.ca until 10:30 p.m. for the draw that evening.