Two Rounds Of Snow Expected Today Into Tuesday Across Portions Of Southern Ontario

Snowfall warning issued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Snowfall warning continued for:

City of Toronto,

Pickering – Oshawa – Southern Durham Region,

Vaughan – Richmond Hill – Markham,

Halton – Peel,

Current details:

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

Two rounds of snow are expected today into Tuesday morning across portions of southern Ontario.

The first one is expected this morning into early this afternoon with 5 cm of snow possible.

The snow may become light during the afternoon, however another round of heavier snow will move in this evening and persist into Tuesday morning. An additional 15 to 20 cm is likely.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Snowfall warning issued for:

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Current details:

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

The first one is expected this morning into early this afternoon with 5 cm of snow possible. Snow squall activity is possible near Georgian Bay which may result in higher amounts near 10 cm.

The snow may become light during the afternoon, however another round of heavier snow will move in this evening and persist into Tuesday morning. An additional 15 to 20 cm is likely.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Weather advisory issued for:

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Current details:

Winter Weather Travel Advisory for tonight into Tuesday morning.

Travel conditions may become dangerous late this evening into tomorrow morning due to accumulating snow and local blowing snow. Snowfall accumulations could reach up to 10 cm in a short period of time.

Motorists are advised to take care on the roads as the snow starts to accumulate. Slow down and maintain a safe following distance.

Winter storm warning continued for:

City of Hamilton,

Current details:

Winter storm today into Tuesday giving 20 to 35 cm of snow.

Two rounds of snow are expected with this storm. The first one is expected to begin early this morning with 5 to 10 cm likely by mid afternoon.

The snow may diminish in intensity during the afternoon, but another round of heavier snow is expected to move in this evening and persist into Tuesday morning. An additional 10 to 20 cm is likely. Northeast winds gusting near 50 km/h will result in very poor visibility in blowing snow.

Even higher amounts may be possible in some locations due to extra moisture coming off Lake Ontario. Locally higher amounts may also occur on the higher elevations of the escarpment.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

