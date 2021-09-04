Huntsville Seeks Input On Port Sydney Beach Boat Mooring Locations And Safety

The Town of Huntsville is looking for input on the use of Port Sydney Beach specifically to address boat mooring locations and the safety of swimmers and individuals using the beach.

Mooring boats at Port Sydney Beach has been a common use of the area for many years, however there has been an increased demand with new mooring locations expanding from the north side of the beach to the south side of the swimming area. While there are currently no limits or rules in place that govern the mooring of vessels at the beach, the Town of Huntsville would like public feedback on this matter.

“Port Sydney Beach is so well loved and a very popular summer destination,” notes Colleen MacDonald, Manager of Parks and Cemeteries. “Often times we see the beach full at 10:30am, and many swimmers, in search of a spot of their own, are swimming in areas between moored boats. This is not ideal and poses a safety concern.”

At the July 28 General Committee meeting, Council requested staff to seek community feedback on what their thoughts are for the use of Port Sydney Beach and how the community would like to handle the mooring of vessels and making the area safer for those using the beach and swimming in the area.

Individuals interested in providing their input can visit myhuntsville.ca to submit their ideas or attend the upcoming outdoor public meeting on September 21, 2021 from 3:00pm – 7:00pm at the Port Sydney Beach dock. Town staff will be in attendance to hear and share ideas with the public. Individuals who require special accommodation for this public meeting, are to connect with jennifer.kyle@huntsville.ca at 705-789-1751 ext 3821.

For more information on this project please visit myhuntsville.ca.