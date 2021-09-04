Guns Seized In Muskoka Lakes, Resident Faces Charges

Bracebridge OPP say they were called to a disturbance in Muskoka Lakes Township.

Details are limited, but here is what we know.

Police got the call on September 3, 2021 at 8 p.m.

As a result, a 59 year-old male from Muskoka Lakes has been charged with Uttering Threats to cause death or bodily harm to Peace Officer, Careless storage of a Firearm and Ammunition and Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

The accused, whose name is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim, was held for a bail hearing on September 4, 2021.