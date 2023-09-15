Huntsville Resident Wins $123,874 With LOTTO 6/49

Ivan Striez of Huntsville won a second prize worth $123,874.10 in the August 26 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Ivan, who has been playing the lottery for four years, says he is a regular LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX player.

“I check my tickets weekly at the ticket checker before purchasing new ones. When I scanned the ticket, I saw a big number appear, and when I looked again it was gone,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “I took the ticket to the retailer and the machine froze.”

He was pleasantly surprised after speaking with OLG who told him he had won $123,874.10.

The 52-year-old said he made an important call soon after receiving the exciting news.

“The first person I told was my good friend, who was very happy for me.”

Ivan plans to go on a vacation and make investments with his windfall.

“This is the best $7 investment I’ve made in a long time!” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at West Road Convenience on West Road in Huntsville.

Please play safe and gamble responsibly. ConnexOntario provides free and confidential health services information for people experiencing problems with alcohol and drugs, mental illness or gambling. Call: 1-866-531-2600.