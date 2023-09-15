OPP Respond To Gun Shots In Archipelago Township

Police respond to a call of numerous gun shots been fired over the waters of Georgian Bay.

On September 13, 2023, members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted by the detachment Marine Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO), Conservation Officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and MNR K9 Detector responded to the area of Gauge Island and Round Island in Archipelago Township, approximately 20 kilometers southwest of Parry Sound.

Police were advised that a boater, while fishing, had firearm rounds shot very near to their personal location. Police were told that the rounds originated from Round Island.

As a result of further investigation, Todd Mank, 51 years-of-age and Nigel Dunlap, 55 years-of-age, both of Toronto were charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Discharge firearm with intent

Careless use of a firearm

Breach of firearms regulation – store firearm or restricted weapon

The two accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on October 19, 2023.