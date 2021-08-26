Huntsville Resident Faces Drug And Firearm Charges

The City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say they stopped a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence on West Street at 8:00 p.m. last night.

The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s licence. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a sawed-off rifle, cocaine, fentanyl, Oxycocet, cash and scales. A passenger is also facing charges.

Steven Norman (age 42) of Fenelon Falls, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-opioid

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-other drugs

• Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

• Driving while under suspension-two counts

• Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order-five counts

• Breach of Probation Order (P.O.A.)

• Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in The Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay later today.

Kylie Brown (age 29) of Huntsville, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-opioid

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-other drugs

• Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

• Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on September 23, 2021.