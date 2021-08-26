OPP Collision Reporting Centre Open

The Collision Reporting Centre (CRC) is open at the Orillia detachment of the OPP. If you are involved in a vehicle collision in the Orillia, Ramara, Severn or Oro-Medonte area, you are, under certain circumstances, able to report it to the OPP in person at 01 University Avenue, Orillia.

The Highway Traffic Act requires that a person in charge of a motor vehicle that is involved in an collision must report it to the nearest police officer forthwith where there is either personal injury, property damage apparently exceeding $2000, or damage to other property.

If you are involved in a collision, you have a responsibility to stay at the scene and render assistance. If there are injuries, call 911 immediately. Otherwise, report it to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If it is safe to do so, remove vehicles off the road to a safe location.

Exchange information, including name, licence number, phone number, vehicle plate number, insurance company and policy number with the other involved parties.

Obtain names and phone numbers of any witnesses.

If directed by the call taker or officer, attend the CRC within 48 hours of the collision.

Bring your damaged vehicle and documentation, including Driver’s Licence, ownership and insurance to the CRC.

Not all collisions can be reported to the CRC as many require police investigation at the scene including accidents which result in injury or death, those involving commercial motor vehicles, those where there is suspected criminal activity involved (including impaired driving), fail-to-remain collisions, damage to other property, those involving pedestrians or cyclists, those involving a disturbance between the drivers or if drivers refuse to exchange information, to name a few.

The CRC provides many benefits and efficiencies including offering a convenient and safe location for involved parties to report a collision and allowing for rapid clearance of the road, which can prevent secondary collisions. It is also a more efficient use of police resources when reporting less serious collisions involving only property damage.

The Orillia CRC is open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., (closed on statutory holidays) at the Orillia Detachment of the OPP, 01 University Avenue, Orillia.