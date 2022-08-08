Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired After Crash On Hwy. 60

The Huntsville OPP responded to 268 calls for service from Monday August 01, 2022, to Sunday August 07, 2022.

Traffic complaints and enforcement

Seventy-four investigations were conducted by detachment members the past week.

R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere)

Seven, R.I.D.E lanes were set up by detachment members on area roadways the past week.

Impaired Investigations

On August 03, 2022 just after 12 a.m. Huntsville OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on highway 60 at its intersection with Szawloski Drive. The vehicle collied with a traffic light post causing damage to the traffic lights.

Following the police investigation into the circumstance of the collision, the following person has been charged:

Tyler Godin-Blake (age 28), of Huntsville, Ontario

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired

Failure to comply with demand

Novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero

Careless driving

Drive motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Drive motor vehicle with handled communication device

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on September 27, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

On August 06, 2022, a vehicle stop was conducted due to a traffic complaint on Beach Rd. in the town of Huntsville. As a result of the investigation, Alyssa Major (age 31) of Huntsville was charged with the following:

Operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol in her blood

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on September 27, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

Domestic Violence

Detachment members investigated seven domestic disputes the past week.

One accused has been charged with assault contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code. The accused is scheduled to appear on September 27, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

Motor Vehicle Collisions

Seven motor vehicle collisions were investigated the past week. Please reduce your risk of being involved in a collision by following the rules of the road, and drive according to conditions ie: construction, weather, volume of traffic.

The Ontario Provincial Police is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.