ATV Rider Fighting For His Life After ATV Collision In Ramara

The Orillia OPP are currently investigating a serious collision involving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) rollover.

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, shortly after 6 p.m., the Orillia OPP along with emergency services responded to a single ATV rollover on Pioneer Village Lane in the Township of Ramara.

The lone driver of the ATV was not wearing a helmet and received life-threatening injuries.

The male was transported to a local hospital where he was later air-lifted to a trauma centre.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, North Simcoe Victim Services can be reached at 705-325-5578.