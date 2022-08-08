Driver Taken To Hospital After Crash On Muskoka Road 38

On Sunday August 7, 2022 just before 7 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded to a single vehicle collision on Muskoka Road 38 at Wahta Road . A pickup truck crashed into a rock cut and the driver was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Muskoka Road 38 was closed for several hours and the investigation into the cause is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or you can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.