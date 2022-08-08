Georgian Launches Free UpSkill Tourism Micro-Credentials For The Hospitality And Tourism Sector

Georgian College is introducing an UpSkill Tourism micro-credential program to address the labour challenges experienced in the hospitality and tourism sector.

This fully-funded program offers two distinct and unique micro-credentials that are aimed at supporting the employment skills gap and training challenges specific to today’s hotel, resort and restaurant industries in the Muskoka, Simcoe, Dufferin, Grey and Bruce regions.

“After consultation with employer and community partners, the UpSkill Tourism program was developed as an innovative and responsive solution to the challenges in the hospitality and tourism industry,” said Sara Tuck, Manager of Continuing Education and Corporate Training at Georgian. “We’re excited to offer micro-credentials that provide professional development for frontline workers as well as support business owners, managers and supervisors.”

The first of the offerings, Tier one, UpSkill Tourism Micro-credential Frontline Service, will launch in September through a blend of online, asynchronous learning. Participants will explore the skills, concepts and values required for frontline workers in the evolving industry. The modules include 21st Century Skills, Customer Experience, Communicating for Success, Safety 101, Diversity and Inclusion, Emotional Intelligence, and Kitchen Theory and Operations which will include Food Handlers and Smart Serve certifications.

Participants can enroll in modules that are relevant to them and they will receive digital badges upon completion. Once they complete five modules, they’ll receive the industry-recognized micro-credential. They’ll also have the opportunity to apply for in-demand positions with employer partners.

To be eligible, you can be employed, unemployed, underemployed, or from an underrepresented group such as persons with disabilities, Indigenous Peoples, visible minorities, women, youth and newcomers seeking employment opportunities in the hospitality sector. You can self-identify to UpSkill Tourism staff or be referred to the program by eligible employers or an Employment Ontario service provider.

The second offering, Tier two, UpSkill Tourism Micro-credential Managers and Aspiring Leaders will launch January 2023.

For a limited time, UpSkill Tourism micro-credential tuition and training costs are free for eligible participants and employers, and participants may also be eligible to receive a monetary bonus if the credential is completed in the provided timeline.

Registration for Tier one starting in September is now open and has limited capacity so register early. To learn more visit GeorgianCollege.ca/UpSkillTourism.

The project is funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Initiatives Program