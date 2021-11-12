Huntsville OPP Seek Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Person

The Huntsville Detachment of the OPP is currently searching for a missing person and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Missing is 28-year-old Huntsville man Thomas Boyce. Thomas was last seen Nov. 9, 2021 at approximately 4 p.m. in Huntsville. Thomas was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a dark tan leather jacket.

Thomas is described as having a muscular build, blue eyes, 6 ‘4″ tall, 245 lbs, brown hair cut short and full beard short in length.

Police and the family are concerned for Thomas Boyce’s well-being. If you have had any contact with Thomas or have any information regarding Thomas’s whereabouts, please contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-11122.