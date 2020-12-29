Huntsville OPP Find Stolen Vehicle On Christmas Day

On December 25, 2020, at 5:20 p.m., Huntsville OPP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving on Main Street West in Huntsville.

Further police investigation revealed that the vehicle in question was reported stolen from Mindemmoya earlier.

Both occupants were subsequently arrested and charged.

Ashley Allan, age 33, of Billings Township, is charged with: Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.

James Belland, age 38, of Carnarvon Township, is charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine;

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon at Unauthorized Place;

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order; and

Possession of a Schedule III Substance.

Both accused will appear in court at a later date.