Winter Weather Travel Advisory For This Morning And Afternoon

Weather advisory continued for:

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Snow will arrive across the region this morning and may be heavy at times. Travel is expected to be difficult due to accumulating snow and slippery conditions. Accumulations of around 10 cm are likely.

For some areas, snow may become mixed with rain this afternoon.

Weather advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Haliburton,

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for this morning and afternoon.

Snow will arrive across the region this morning and become heavy at times through the morning and early this afternoon. Reduced visibilities in heavy snow and accumulating snow up to 10 cm by this afternoon will create poor winter driving conditions.

Conditions are expected to improve this evening.

Weather advisory continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Current details:

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today.

Snow is moving into the area this morning and will give a quick few centimetres followed by a brief lull in precipitation. Road conditions may quickly deteriorate once the snow arrives.

After the lull, another area of snow and possible freezing rain and ice pellets is expected to move into the region. Several additional centimetres of snow will be likely, particularly over areas of higher terrain. Over lower terrain areas, precipitation may become mixed with rain this afternoon.

Travel is expected to be difficult due to accumulating snow and possible freezing rain. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.