Huntsville Hosts A Public Workshop For The Waterfront Development Strategy

The Town’s Waterfront Development Strategy is underway and the Town of Huntsville has received many ideas from the community on myhuntsville.ca.

The Town and consultant are hosting a public workshop to share what has been learned so far and to summarize common themes and opportunities for change. Community members who are interested in learning more, are invited to a public workshop on September 23, 2021.

The workshop will be held via Zoom in two sessions and will begin with a presentation, followed by a public conversation. Please register one person per household for the 2:00pm – 3:00pm session or the 6:30pm – 8:00pm session at https://huntsvillewaterfront.eventbrite.ca. Those who register will receive the zoom link at a later date.

If you require accommodation for this public meeting, please connect with Jennifer.kyle@huntsville.ca. If you are unable to attend, both workshops will be recorded and publicly posted on myhuntsville.ca