Local Businesses Support The Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Through Naming Rights

Muskoka businesses and community supporters, including Fowler Construction, Muskoka Leon’s, Quemby Electric, Hoos Law, Sifft Electric and Muskoka Rock, are providing multi-year funding for naming rights to facilities and amenities in the new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre to support construction of the transformational community facility.

“We have a vibrant and committed business community in Bracebridge that has been incredibly supportive of this project,” stated Mayor Graydon Smith. “Businesses in Bracebridge understand the importance of the healthy lifestyles residents and visitors will experience when they are able to use our amazing new facility. My sincere thanks on behalf of our community.”

The vibrant, accessible, approximately 126,680 square foot community centre includes a 1,000 seat arena, modern public library, community auditorium, indoor multi-sport fieldhouse, common lobby, 330 parking stalls, outdoor play spaces, trails and an area retained for a future second arena to accommodate the community’s growth projections.

Funding for new naming rights to facilities and amenities in the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre are:

Fowler Construction is providing a $250,000 discount on site enabling works for naming rights to the arena ice re-surfacer.

Muskoka Leon’s will contribute $10,000 annually, over the next ten years, and the Town will purchase, at competitive pricing, furniture, fixtures, and equipment in the amount of $100,000 for naming rights to the Auditorium.

Muskoka Rock will contribute $33,810 of in-kind rock and $96,190 for a total cumulative sum of $130,000, over the next 20 years, for naming rights to the outdoor Courtyard.

Quemby Electric will contribute $30,000, over the next five years, for naming rights to the score clock in the Muskoka Lumber Arena.

Sifft Electric will contribute $35,000, over the next 10 years, for naming rights to the water fill stations in the lobby of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre.

Hoos Law will contribute $35,000, over the next 15 years, for naming rights to one team room in the Muskoka Lumber Arena.

The safe, accessible spaces will support present and future needs for community engagement. Individuals and families can participate in health, wellness, sport, recreation, learning, personal development and culture and entertainment activities. The indoor and outdoor common areas encourage both active and passive participation, as well as safe spaces for interacting, mixing and meeting.

This announcement comes on the heels of the Province’s decision on June 28, 2021 to provide over $16.8 million in funding and Muskoka Lumber’s commitment of funding in the amount of $100,000 per year for 20 years.

Regular project updates are provided by the Town as work on the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre continues. For further information on the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Project, please visit the Town of Bracebridge website.