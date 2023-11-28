Huntsville Hospital Foundation Receives $39,000 From Campus Trails Legacy Fund

Huntsville-based developer Greystone Project Management has donated an additional $39,000 of their ongoing pledge of $130,000 to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF).

Greystone’s Campus Trails Legacy Fund pledged $1,000 for every unit sold at their condo development, Campus Trails. In August 2021, Greystone donated their first installment of $30,000 after selling out all the units in The Tom building. Greystone’s latest donation of $39,000 comes from the sales of the condo units at The Alexander building.

“I feel I speak for everyone here at Greystone and our Campus Trails residents to date when I say we are delighted to have this opportunity to give back to one of the cornerstones of our community. Our local healthcare system is something that we all, at some point, will depend on,” Pat Dubé of Greystone comments.

HHF Executive Director Katherine Craine says Greystone owner Pat Dubé has been generous beyond their expectations. Dubé’s passion for the Huntsville community shines through in his continued support for HHF.

“Greystone’s dedication is an example of our ability to tap into and benefit from the private sector here in Huntsville,” says Craine. “It’s amazing to see a community, residents and business owners, that are so passionate about their hospital.”

The money stemming from the Campus Trails Legacy Fund will go towards the hospital’s capital expenses, ranging from basic medical equipment like stethoscopes to more advanced machines like an MRI, based on the level of urgency. This will not only help our current medical practitioners perform their duties more efficiently but also help to draw the next generation of medical professionals to the Huntsville Hospital.

Pat Dubé of Greystone, and chair of the Business Cares Huntsville Hospital Foundation initiative, describes this partnership as an instrumental pillar in supporting and building the health and vitality of a community at large. “We are encouraging the business community to reach out and learn more about the Business Cares Program and the opportunity it presents to have a hand in creating sustainable medical infrastructure and healthcare services,” says Dubé.

Want to be a part of the Business Cares Program? Click here: https://huntsvillehospitalfoundation.ca/business-cares/

If you wish to learn more about life at Campus Trails, click here: https://campustrailshuntsville.ca/the-emily