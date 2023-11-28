SIU Closes File Into Orillia Investigation

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into the serious injuries suffered by a 30-year-old woman in July in Orillia.

In the morning of July 27, 2023, a woman called police seeking help for her 30-year-old daughter who had retrieved knives and locked herself in the bathroom where she proceeded to inflict cuts on her person. When Ontario Provincial Police officers arrived at the Orillia apartment unit, they forced their way into the bathroom and took custody of the woman. She was transported to hospital.

Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, Director Martino was satisfied the investigation should be discontinued. The officers were not responsible for any of the woman’s injuries, and there were no concerns with the conduct of the officers. As there was patently nothing to investigate as far as the potential criminal liability of any police officer was concerned, the file has been closed.