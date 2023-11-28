Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision In Bracebridge Snowstorm

Bracebridge OPP officers were very busy yesterday, November 27, 2023 responding to collisions as the winter weather arrived in force. One of those collisions on Highway 11 South ended with the driver charged.

On November 27, 2023 at 2:35 p.m. police were dispatched to reports from motorists that a vehicle that had been hauling a trailer with a mini-excavator on it had left the roadway on Highway 11 South near Muskoka Road 117 in Bracebridge and flipped.

Officers arrived in the white-out conditions and subsequently arrested and charged 33-year-old William CHEPURNYJ of Sprucedale, ON with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Over 80.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 9, 2024 to answer to his charges. His drivers license has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicles has been impounded.

Choosing to drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol puts everyone at risk. Driving conditions can change quickly during the winter months with unexpected white out conditions and icy roads it is imperative that drivers are in a condition to be attentive and focus on their job of getting to their destinations safely.