Huntsville Hospital East Wing COVID Outbreak Declared Over

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak on East Wing at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site over.

The outbreak lasted 19 days, and through outbreak management protocols including testing, 11 patient cases and five staff cases were attributed to the outbreak in total.

East Wing unit has reopened to admissions as well as visitors, in line with MAHC’s visitation policy, currently at Phase 2 to allow two visitors per day between visiting hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

South Wing at the HDMH Site remains in outbreak at this time with no visiting permitted except for in approved special circumstances, such as essential caregiver and palliative end-of-life patients.