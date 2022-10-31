Collision Leads To Impaired Driving Charges For Tay Township Driver

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded (Oct. 28, 2022 just after 8 pm) to a two vehicle crash on Concession Road 6 East, Tiny Township.

The attending officer noted a demolished Ford F-150 which was rolled over in the ditch and a demolished white Hyundai sedan on the roadway with extensive damage to the front end. The driver of the Hyundai was spoken to by the investigating officer who then entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation, Joshua Michael Dowling 21 years of Tay Township has been charged criminally with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 10, 2022 and as well, faces 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a seven day vehicle impound.

Both drivers were treated at an area hospital by medical staff for minor injuries they received in the crash and released.