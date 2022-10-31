Dog And Puppies Stolen In The City of Quinte West

Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a break and enter and theft of a dog and litter of puppies that occurred last week from an Ontario Street apartment in the City of Quinte West.

The break and enter and theft occurred on Monday October 24, 2022, between the hours of 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm. The adult dog was left abandoned at the apartment building hours later; however, the seven puppies are still missing. The puppies are described as Cane Corso puppies approximately two months old. There are four females and three males in the litter and they have varied markings including: black, brindle, and brindle with white markings.

Any person with information that could help identify the suspect(s), or assist with the investigation should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.