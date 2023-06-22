Huntsville High School Hosts The Second Annual Caf Jam For A Cause

Photo and article submitted by Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

On June 15, Huntsville High School (HHS) students shared their talents on a live stage in front of friends and family, while also raising money for a worthy cause through the second annual Caf Jam for a Cause.

Similar to the last event, which was held in 2019, the talent show was organized, hosted, and run by students. Over 115 people attended and saw over 40 student performances.

This year’s charity, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, was chosen by the students to express their gratitude to the local hospital for all of their hard work and dedication over the last few years. The fundraising goal for the event was $1,500, and they surpassed the goal with $1,510.10 raised, which was done through tickets sales, donations, a bake sale, and beverage sales!

“Myself and Ms Taylor are extremely proud of all of the students involved and hope that the HHS community and larger Huntsville community can see how talented, dedicated, and caring our students are,” said HHS teacher, Benji Jordan. “Amazing things can happen when we work together and work for a great cause! Way to go Hoya’s!”