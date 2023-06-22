No Injuries Reported After Wednesday Evening Fire In Orillia

Orillia Fire Chief Michael Clark said there were no injuries to report after the department responded to a fire at an Orillia apartment building on Wednesday evening.

Crews were called out to the fire at the back of an apartment building on Mississaga St. E near West St. N just after 6:30 p.m. They arrived moments later and stayed at the scene for an hour and a half. Clark said they believe the fire started after someone lit up a mattress that was sitting underneath a wooden staircase at the back of the building.

Camera footage from the area was unusable, so the department concluded its investigation after conducting interviews. There is no official damage estimate at this time, but Chief Clark said he estimates the damage at about $1,000.